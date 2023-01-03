A crash in Niagara Falls has led to drunk driving and gun charges.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a crash at 3:48 a.m. New Year's Day on Main Street near Ferry Street.

A witness told officers that a passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot and the driver moved over into the passenger seat.

When they arrived police also found a handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged the driver with impaired driving and firearm offences.

The passenger was later identified and was also arrested.

27 year old Brandon Robert Bird from Niagara Falls is facing charges of Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, Failure or refusal to comply with a breath demand, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

21 year old Benjamin Gregory Raspal from Niagara Falls is also facing charges of Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, Possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408.