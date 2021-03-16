Crashes down, but deaths up during pandemic in Ontario: OPP

Provincial police say there were fewer traffic collisions in 2020 but fatalities reached historic highs.

They say traffic fell sharply in Ontario last year because of stay-at-home orders and other anti-pandemic measures.

Overall, collisions fell 26 per cent from 2019 but the fatality rate was up 22 per cent.

Police attribute a significant number of deaths to careless and dangerous driving.

Among deaths, 62 were linked to speed, 51 to alcohol or drug use, and 45 to driver inattention.

Police say lack of seatbelt use contributed to 55 deaths.

