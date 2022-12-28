Crews continue to work on restoring power to homes in Port Colborne and Fort Erie

Cleanup efforts in Fort Erie and Port Colborne continue today after the devastating Christmas blizzard.

Canadian Niagara Power says 796 homes are still without power but crews are making progress.

Power was restored to over one thousand homes yesterday.

The utility company says a the peak some 15-thousand customers were without power.

They add as the restoration efforts continue some customers may experience intermittent outages.

Those interruptions are so that crews can safely restore power to those still in the dark.