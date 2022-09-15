iHeartRadio
Crews on scene of fire in St. Catharines

The St. Catharines Fire Department is on the scene of a blaze on Devon Road.

Crews were called shortly before 5 o'clock today to the home.

Smoke can be seen coming from the blaze, just off Linwell Rd.

There's no word on injuries, or what sparked the blaze. 

