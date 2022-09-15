Crews on scene of fire in St. Catharines
The St. Catharines Fire Department is on the scene of a blaze on Devon Road.
Crews were called shortly before 5 o'clock today to the home.
Smoke can be seen coming from the blaze, just off Linwell Rd.
There's no word on injuries, or what sparked the blaze.
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
April Jeffs, Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Jeff Chesebrough - CEO Innovate Niagara
-
Marvin Ryder
Marvin Ryder
-
Donna Christie, Public Education Coordinator, Niagara Sexual Assault Centre
Donna Christie, Public Education Coordinator, Niagara Sexual Assault Centre