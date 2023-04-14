Crews remain on scene of fire at Moyer's Apple Products in Beamsville

Fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at an industrial building in Beamsville, right next to the QEW.

Crews were first called to Moyer’s Apple Products at 3 a.m. to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters spent the morning hours dousing the building on Christie Dr. with water, but not being able to enter the building for safety reasons.

The plant was not currenting operating.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area, with traffic slowing on the QEW to take a look.

The blaze was brought under control in the 8 o'clock hour, however crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours putting out hot spots.

Both the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment have been notified.

No one was hurt.