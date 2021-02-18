Crews repairing watermain break on Huron Street in Niagara Falls

Crews are working on a watermain break in Niagara Falls.

Traffic on Huron Street will be shifting to the south side of the road to allow for the restoration work.

Homes in the Buckley Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue area may experience water interruptions.

The work started around 8:30 a.m. this morning and is expected to take 8 - 10 hours.

Water may be slightly discoloured and off tasting during the interruption. Running your cold water tap only will help resolve the problem.