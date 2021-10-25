Crews responding to power outage in Jordan Station area
Crews are responding to a power outage in Jordan Station.
Niagara Peninsula Energy officials have not yet given a time of restoration.
According to the outage map, approximately 780 customers are impacted by the outage.
