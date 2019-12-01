Crews responding to power outages across Niagara

Crews are responding to multiple power outages across Niagara.

Alectra Utilities officials say approximately 4,000 in St. Catharines are without power and although crews are on scene, the weather is slowing down restoration efforts.

Officials have set the estimated restoration time at 6 p.m.



Meanwhile crews for Niagara Peninsula Energy are responding to outages in Niagara Falls, Chippawa, Beamsville, and Caistorville.

No ETAs are available for these outages.

Hydro One is also responding to multiple outages including parts of 2,700 customers in the Fonthill area and 2,300 people in Pelham.



All outages are considered to be weather related.