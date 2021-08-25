Crews to begin work on West Street extension bridge in Port Colborne next week
Construction on an extension bridge in Port Colborne is scheduled to start in a week's time.
Rankin Construction crews will get to work on the West Street extension bridge starting next Wednesday, September 1st with the goal of wrapping up construction on November 30th.
While the work is being completed, West Street will be closed between Clarence Street and Park Street, but detour routes will be posted.
Local stores will stay open with alternative parking spots available on Clarence Street.
-
Help Jonah get a wheelchair vanJonah is 9 years old and living with Cerebral Palsy, the family is raising money for a much needed wheechair van. Matt has a conversation Jonah’s Mom Donna. You can donate here
-
Niagara Health - New Hires Mandatory Vaccination ProgramCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the Niagara community and in hospitals, consistent with the reports from experts that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated. Matt talks to Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon Currie