Crews to begin work on West Street extension bridge in Port Colborne next week

Construction on an extension bridge in Port Colborne is scheduled to start in a week's time.

Rankin Construction crews will get to work on the West Street extension bridge starting next Wednesday, September 1st with the goal of wrapping up construction on November 30th.

While the work is being completed, West Street will be closed between Clarence Street and Park Street, but detour routes will be posted.

Local stores will stay open with alternative parking spots available on Clarence Street.