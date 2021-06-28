Crews working to repair rock structure at Balls Beach Park in Niagara-On-The-Lake

Niagara-On-The-Lake town officials hope to reopen a portion of the beachfront at Balls Beach Park later this week after a rock structure failure.

Rankin Construction began work over the weekend to reposition and flatten unstable rocks with the hopes of wrapping up the work early this week so the town can reopen the beach for public use before Canada Day.

Barricades, caution tape, and signs were put up after the structure failed.

Access to the trail and park are still available while the work is being done, however the beachfront is closed for the time being.

Once Rankin Construction crews are finished, the town's engineering consultant will inspect the area and confirm it is safe for public use again.

A security guard will be on site from dawn until dusk until the work is completed.