Crews working to restore power in Jordan

CKTB - NEWS - Power Outage

Crews are trying to restore power to 2,300 customers in the Jordan area.

Niagara Peninsula Energy crews are currently on scene, but there is no estimated time of restoration yet.

Officials say the outage is related to high winds in the area.

