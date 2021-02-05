Crews working to restore power in Jordan
Crews are trying to restore power to 2,300 customers in the Jordan area.
Niagara Peninsula Energy crews are currently on scene, but there is no estimated time of restoration yet.
Officials say the outage is related to high winds in the area.
-
Back to School Monday - Dr HirjiTim talks to Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Hirji about Niagara's covid numbers and back-to-school on Monday
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Falling (select theatres, rent or buy on the Apple TV app and other VOD platforms), A Glitch in the Matrix (VOD), Malcolm & Marie (Netflix), Rams (Vortex Media, VOD/Digital)
-
Roundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka BalsomRoundtable Sarah Pritula & Mishka Balsom