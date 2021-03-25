Crews working to restore power to parts of Niagara following powerful storm

Last night's storm has caused a bit of a mess in Niagara.

Along with downed tree limbs and other hazards, the storm has caused some residents to wake up without power this morning.

Niagara Peninsula Energy crews are working on restoring power in Vineland in the Frederick Ave area.

Officials say the outage is 'lightning related.'

So far there is no estimated time of restoration for the over 200 homes impacted.

Alectra crews were also called out to power outages in the Stoney Creek area.

Although power has now been restored to most homes, crews are still working on replacing a pole in the Grays Road area between Barton Street and Burford Road.

Niagara residents have reported large chunks of hail plummeting to the ground during last night's storm.