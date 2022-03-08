Crime 'hot spot' map highlighting areas in Niagara seeing increased level of activity

Niagara Regional Police are releasing a map of crime 'hot spots' in the region.

Constable Phil Gavin tells CKTB the police force has a new feature on its website to make residents aware of demographic information on areas of interest and crime hot spots in Niagara.

"Our plan is to do this every couple of weeks in a different community."

He says residents will know if there are a high number of property related crimes in a neighbourhood.

Gavin says people can do their part by reporting crimes, which sometimes can seem small, like breaking into your car overnight, to establish trends.

Click here to see it.