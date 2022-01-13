Crime Stoppers of Niagara makes urgent public appeal for help finding missing St. Catharines woman

Crime Stoppers of Niagara has made an urgent public appeal for the safe return of a St. Catharines woman who vanished on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines.

The agency says there are few details in the case of Katrina "Trina" Blagdon, a 37 yr old retired Canadian military veteran.

They are asking residents to follow police advice, and check security cameras or dashcams in the area where Blagdon was last seen.

Blagdon was last seen at a take-out restaurant on Fourth Avenue West near First Street around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and there are reports of her walking in the vicinity of Martindale Road and Vansickle Road North a couple of hours later.

Investigators are particularly asking those with surveillance cameras of any type to search images between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 6 p.m. on January 2.

While at the take-out shop, Blagdon had been driving a lime green coloured Jeep which may have also been recorded on security cameras.

"Crime Stoppers is making an urgent appeal for anyone with information to call Niagara Regional Police or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous."

Blagdon is white, 5-feet, 4-inches, she has a slim build with dirty blonde hair and tattoos.

Crime Stoppers of Niagara pays rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that end up solving cases.