Criminal charges dropped against Buffalo Police officers after man pushed to ground during protest
A 75-year-old man who spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury after being shoved to the ground by two Buffalo police officers says he's surprised criminal charges against them have been dropped.
Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski are seen pushing Martin Gugino as they cleared demonstrators protesting the police killing of George Floyd.
A grand jury declined to indict the officers on felony assault charges.
