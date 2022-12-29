Criminologist and professor says recent police deaths not yet a trend

Constable Greg Pierzchala (preh-SHAH'-luh) became the sixth Canadian police officer to die since September when he was shot while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.



But an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.



Michael Arntfield, a criminologist and professor at Western University, says the recent deaths are an indication of how dangerous policing has become, given the growing responsibilities police are taking on.



Arntfield -- a former officer himself -- says police deaths are still rare in Canada.



Mark Baxter, president of the Police Association of Ontario, called the recent deaths heartbreaking.



He says O-P-P officers receive extensive training at the Ontario Police College to prepare them for what they may deal with in the field and have lots of oversight.



He says the deaths speak to wider societal challenges, including access to help for mental health, addiction and homelessness.