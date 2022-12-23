'Crippling blizzard conditions' expected today with South Niagara set to be hit the hardest

A messy winter storm is set to hit Niagara today, with the Fort Erie area expected to be hit the hardest.

A Winter Storm Warning covers all of the region, however a Blizzard Warning is in effect for Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Port Colborne and the rest of South Niagara.

Environment Canada says residents can expect 'crippling blizzard conditions' this morning into Saturday.

"Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times and is not advised."

Wind gusts could reach up to 120 km/h, and up to 50 cm of snow could fall by Christmas morning.

The highest amounts are expected near Fort Erie.

It will also be very cold, as temperatures fall to minus 7 today, however it will feel like minus 20.

A flash freeze is possible this morning.

Our Storm Desk is open with lots of cancellations today, including all schools closed in Niagara.

Send us your cancellation at newsroom@610cktb.com.