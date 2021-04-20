Critical care at Niagara's hospitals in a state of crisis
Critical Care capacity at Niagara Health is in a state of crisis.
That's the word from its President Lynn Guerriero who says they have opened additional critical care beds in other areas of the hospital but they have limited critical care-trained staff to further increase capacity.
The St. Catharines hospital is now at 103% of ICU capacity as it cares for 20 ICU patients.
There are now 71 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus.
Guerriero is asking people to follow public health guidelines and to share the message that health officials are stretched to the max locally.
