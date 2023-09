British Columbia Premier David Eby says there's been a critical incident involving RCMP in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam.

A witness on the scene says she saw an officer with a bloody leg and a tourniquet above the wound.

Coquitlam Mounties announced shortly after 11 a.m. that an area several blocks long in a business and residential area of the city had been closed off due to an ongoing police incident.

