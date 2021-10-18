Critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan being flown to Ontario hospitals
Ontario hospitals will accept at least six critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan at various locations over the next 72 hours.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the transfers will ensure the patients receive the best level of care possible.
The transfers are coming as the fourth wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed intensive care units in the western province and COVID-19 cases in this province have been declining.
Ontario reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths -- with the seven-day average of daily new cases falling to 416 from 530 a week ago.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (OCT 18, 2021)Mike Lalicich - Owner of a famous German Shepherd named Buddy. Buddy has been named the Official Covid Recovery Ambassador for Niagara Falls. Sydney Shapansky Host of a podcast called Pittie Party, Sydney is also a member of the Ontario Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation.
-
-