Critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan being flown to Ontario hospitals

Ontario hospitals will accept at least six critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan at various locations over the next 72 hours.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the transfers will ensure the patients receive the best level of care possible.

The transfers are coming as the fourth wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed intensive care units in the western province and COVID-19 cases in this province have been declining.

Ontario reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths -- with the seven-day average of daily new cases falling to 416 from 530 a week ago.