Criticism for Canada's vaccine rollout

Experts who advocate for improvements to long-term care in Canada say the provinces need to move faster to vaccinate residents and caregivers.

Canada's overall vaccination rollout is being questioned with more than 420-thousand doses now received, but only about one-quarter of those injected.

Doris Grinspun -- C-E-O of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario -- calls it a tragedy.

Quebec is the only province that selected two long-term-care homes as the first sites to receive and inject the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

All other provinces went with major hospitals, and two other priority groups, front-line hospital staff and long-term-care workers, were the first recipients.

Grinspun was among several long-term-care experts and advocates who participated in a virtual town hall hosted by Green party Leader Annamie Paul yesterday.