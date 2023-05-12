Critics frustrated with military's pace implementing 48 recommendations aimed at sexual misconduct

Critics are frustrated with the military's slow pace of progress in implementing 48 recommendations from a report aimed at stamping out sexual misconduct.



An independent review by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was released one year ago.



Defence officials gave an update Thursday, saying the sexual misconduct support and resource centre has launched a new fund to help victims of sexual misconduct with legal fees.



A key recommendation of the Arbour report was to transfer jurisdiction of criminal sexual offences from the Canadian Armed Forces to the civilian justice system.



But officials aren't saying how many cases have been referred to civilian police services and how many have been rejected by those forces.



The chief of professional conduct and culture for the Canadian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan, says the military is considering other measures to prevent misconduct, such as changing its policies around alcohol use.