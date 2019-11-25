Cross border holiday shopping down as more Canadians shop closer to home
Are you planning on cross border shopping?
The President of the Greater Niagara Chamber Mishka Balsom says research is showing that more and more residents are buying locally and not crossing the border when heading out to holiday shop.
Balsom points to studies showing that in 1996, 40 million cars crossed the border, compared to 20.5 million last year.
Traffic flow at the Peace Bridge over the holidays dropped 30% between 2003-2017.
Balsom says while residents want to shop locally and support neighbours, she also thinks Canadian retailers have now jumped on board with traditional American shopping trends such as Black Friday.
