Cross-border travel picks up Easter Monday in Niagara as some requirements drop

Niagara's border bridges are a bit busy this Easter Monday as travel has become easier between Canada and the U.S.

As of 11:15 a.m. traffic heading into the U.S. at the Queenston Lewiston Bridge and the Peace Bridge is waiting a half hour.

Cars heading into the States at the Rainbow Bridge are waiting about 11 minutes.

There's no pre-arrival COVID-19 testing required anymore in either direction, however visitors must update their information in the ArriveCAN app. Vaccination requirements remain in place for certain travellers.

