Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

Thousands of mourners have lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall.

The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) Thursday morning along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament.

King Charles III is spending the day in ``private reflection'' at his Highgrove residence in western England.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, will visit the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England to see some of the tributes left by well-wishers.

The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral on Monday.