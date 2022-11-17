CRTC chairman says bill won't result policing of user-generated content

The chairman of Canada's broadcast regulator says a bill aimed at bringing broadcasting rules into the 21st century won't result in the policing of user-generated content.



Ian Scott says previous comments he made about the bill that would create a policy framework that would apply to YouTube, TikTok and Spotify were taken out of context.



He told a Senate committee that it would not mandate specific algorithms on platforms.



Scott had previously suggested that the C-R-T-C could require platforms to manipulate their algorithms to produce certain results.



That prompted all three companies to raise serious concerns in their own parliamentary testimony.



Scott told senators the C-R-T-C's objective is to ensure that Canadians can find and be aware of Canadian content.



He says obligations put on online platforms would be subject to public consultations first.



Scott also says the C-R-T-C will not be trying to direct what consumers watch.