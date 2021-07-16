Cruise ships allowed to return to Canadian waters in November
The federal government says cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters in November.
But they must follow COVID-19 public health requirements.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced yesterday the pandemic-spawned prohibition on cruise ships will be lifted November 1st, giving the four-billion-dollar cruise industry a lift three months earlier than scheduled.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says the cruise industry is an important part of the economy of south Vancouver Island.