Crystal Ridge Park and Albert Street Park getting improvements thanks to government funding
Crystal Ridge Park and Albert Street Park will be getting improvements thanks to some government funding.
The Town of Fort Erie will use $304,231 from the federal and provincial governments to add new multi-use pathways, new park furniture, and a shade structure in each park.
The Albert Street Park will also get a new multi-use play court.
Work is expected to start this summer.
