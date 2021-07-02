iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Crystal Ridge Park and Albert Street Park getting improvements thanks to government funding

CKTB - NEWS - Walking

Crystal Ridge Park and Albert Street Park will be getting improvements thanks to some government funding.

The Town of Fort Erie will use $304,231 from the federal and provincial governments to add new multi-use pathways, new park furniture, and a shade structure in each park.

The Albert Street Park will also get a new multi-use play court.

Work is expected to start this summer.

Latest Audio