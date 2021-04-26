Cultivating Hope Foundation takes Certified Living Wage pledge

Niagara has another Certified Living Wage Employer as the Cultivating Hope Foundation takes the pledge.

The organization trying to reduce food insecurity in the region is based out of Niagara Falls and employs one full time staff member and one part time staff member.

President and Executive Director of Cultivating Hope Foundation Helen Castonguay says, "As an organization trying to help reduce food insecurity in the Niagara region, we felt it was essential to be a part of the solution in any way possible. Being a part of the living wage program harmonizes with both our vision and our mission. Our employees must be the first to benefit from what we are trying to do as an organization."

The Cultivating Hope Foundation grows fresh produce to donate to local charities and low-income families. They also provide job training for those in need.

A Living Wage is the amount workers need to be paid to be able to live within their community and still have some money left over.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set that wage at $18.12 per hour, compared to Ontario's current minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.