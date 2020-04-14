Cuomo to Trump, you're not a king

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to morning TV shows today to push back against President Donald Trump's claim of ``total'' authority to reopen the nation's virus-stalled economy, noting that a president is not an absolute monarch.

Cuomo was reacting to Trump's assertion yesterday that ``when somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.''

Cuomo telling viewers ``We ran away from having a king, and George Washington was president, not King Washington. So the president doesn't have total authority.''

When asked what he would do if the Republican president ordered him to reopen New York's economy, Cuomo replied``If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it. And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and that would go into the courts and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment.''