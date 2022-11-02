CUPE awaits Ontario's response to its counter-offer as strike looms

A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.

The workers such as early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees plan to walk off the job Friday, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal.

Several boards, including the Niagara Catholic and DSBN, have said they will have to close schools because they can't operate safely without the CUPE-represented staff.

The Ontario government has introduced legislation to impose a contract on the education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.

It hopes to see the bill passed this week, with Premier Doug Ford saying he will do everything he can to make sure kids stay in class _ CUPE has not said whether its strike would extend beyond Friday.

CUPE negotiators presented a counter-offer late Tuesday night in response to the imposed contract terms in the legislation and the government is to review it.