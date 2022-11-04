CUPE members hit picket lines as indefinite education strike begins

Thousands of Ontario education workers hit picket lines across the province today, honking noisemakers, waving flags and chanting ``stand up, fight back,'' on the first day of an indefinite walkout that's shut many schools.

A day earlier, the Progressive Conservative government enacted a law imposing a contract on 55-thousand education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and banned them from striking, pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges.

But CUPE began a strike anyway, with the largest protest happening at the Legislature, where workers spread out over the lawn and marched in a line around the building on streets closed off by police.

CUPE has said its workers, who make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools and Janet Johnson, a special needs assistant, said people can't afford to live on that salary, even with the wage increases that come with the imposed contract.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the labour dispute, saying he had asked Premier Doug Ford not to pre-emptively invoke the notwithstanding clause.

The clause allows legislatures to override parts of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

Trudeau reiterated that his government was looking at ``all options'' to respond to Ford's use of the clause, but didn't commit to preventing provincial governments from using it in the future.

Trudeau says it would be much better if instead of the federal government having to weigh in that Canadians would question the suspension of fundamental rights and freedoms that are afforded to them in the charter.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, called on the government to return to negotiations and said protests will continue if that doesn't happen.

She says you cannot rip away the rights of workers and expect that they are just going to take it sitting down.

The government is taking CUPE to the Ontario Labour Relations Board on Friday, seeking to have the strike declared illegal and the actions by union leaders to encourage the job action declared unlawful.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom and we will use every tool available to us to do so.

The law sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, which could amount to $220 million for all 55,000 workers, while there are fines of up to $500,000 per day for the union.

CUPE plans to fight the fines, but has also said that it will pay the penalties if it has to.

Unifor said it was donating $100,000 to the cause.

