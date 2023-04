Roughly 100 CUPE members in Port Colborne and Wainfleet have a tentative deal.

CUPE 2276 had been on strike after more than a year of bargaining with Community Living Port Colborne-Wainfleet.

The two sides reached a tentative deal last night.

No details have been released but one of the main issue was workers being stuck on shift for hours and sometimes days on end.

CUPE is holding a celebration BBQ tomorrow at HH Knoll Park tomorrow from noon until 2 pm.