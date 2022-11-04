CUPE members to picket Ontario MPPs' offices as indefinite education strike begins

Striking Ontario education workers are set to picket at politicians' offices across the province today, with a major demonstration planned for the legislature.



That's where, a day earlier, the Progressive Conservative government enacted a law imposing contracts on 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and banned them from striking.



The law also uses the notwithstanding clause to protect against constitutional challenges.



But CUPE says the law is an attack on all workers' bargaining rights and is staging a strike anyway, warning that it will likely last longer than one day.



The law sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, while there are fines of up to $500,000 for the union.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce has suggested the government would indeed pursue those penalties, while the union has said it would foot the bill for fines levied against workers, which could cost as much as $220 million per day.

CUPE members are planning on demonstrations at five locations across Niagara today.

Here are the locations and times.

Service Ontario Government Building

301 St Paul Street Ground Floor, St. Catharines, L2R 7R4

8:30-12:30pm | 12:00pm- 4:00pm

MPP Sam Oosterhoff - Conservative

4961 King St, Beamsville, L0R 1B0

8:30-12:30pm | 12:00pm- 4:00pm

MPP Jennie Stevens - NDP

209 Carlton St, St. Catharines, L2R 1S1

8:00am-12:00pm | 10:30am-2:30pm | 1:30pm-5:30pm

MPP Wayne Gates - NDP

6746 Morrison St Unit 1, Niagara Falls, L2E 6Z8

8:00am-12:00pm | 10:30am-2:30pm | 1:30pm-5:30pm

MPP Jeff Burch - NDP

60 King St Unit 102, Welland, L3B 6A4

8:00am-12:00pm | 10:30am-2:30pm | 1:30pm-5:30pm