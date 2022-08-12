CUPE rally at Brock as job action nears

A rally is planned for tomorrow at Brock University.

Members of Local 1295 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are calling for higher wages for facilities management staff.

The union says it is prepared for job action to start on August 22nd if no progress is made.

The university meantime, says they are "committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract with CUPE Local 1295 that reflects the important and valued work members of the bargaining unit perform, while respecting the current financial and fiscal realities facing the University and the broader public sector in Ontario."

Tomorrows rally begins 10 a.m.