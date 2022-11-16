CUPE set to give update later this morning

We are expecting to hear from the head of the union representing education workers later this morning.

Laura Walton and the National President of CUPE Mark Hancock are scheduled to give an update at 10 a.m. today.

The province and union have been back at the bargaining table for a little over a week.

The government has said that they offered up a better deal including more money for the lowest paid workers.

The union has said that they will not agree to a two tiered salary increase.