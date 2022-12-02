CUPE to Announce Results of a Contract Ratification Vote on Monday

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it will release the results of a contract ratification vote by 55-thousand Ontario education workers at 10 a-m on Monday.

Voting opened on November 24th and is set to wrap up on Sunday after the union reached a tentative deal that averted a second strike by members including childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians.

CUPE officials are recommending members ratify the four-year contract that provides an average wage increase of 3.59 per cent in each year -- even though they say they don't like the deal because it doesn't include new staffing guarantees.

If CUPE members vote to reject the deal, the parties could go back to the table and the union could give another strike notice.