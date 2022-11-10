CUPE wants to limit comments to media during negotiations

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it will limit its comments to the media while its bargaining committee remains in mediation with the Ontario government to negotiate a collective agreement.



The union representing 55-thousand education workers resumed negotiations on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford promised to repeal legislation that imposed a contract on CUPE if they agreed to end their walkout.



CUPE says its only focus is negotiating a collective agreement that meets the needs of students, parents and education workers like education assistants and custodians, which it has said make an average of 39-thousand dollars.



The union is calling on the Ford government to also refrain from making comments in the media that could distract from negotiations.