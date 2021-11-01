Curbside branch collection start in Niagara

Curbside branch collection starts in Niagara today.

Anyone looking to get rid of some branches can bundle them together with string or twine and leave them by the curb for pickup between now and November 26th.

The bundles must be no longer than 1.5m and no wider than 0.5 m and cannot weigh more than 50 lbs.

Individual branches inside the bundle cannot exceed 7 cm in diameter.

All branches must be left at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

Stumps, large branches, and tree trunks are not eligible for curbside collection, but can be taken to one of the Region's Waste and Recycling drop-off depots year-round.