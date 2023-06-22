Cursive writing set to return to schools next year

Cursive writing is making a comeback.



It was relegated in 2006 as an optional piece of learning in Ontario elementary schools, but it is set to return in the next school year as a mandatory part of the curriculum.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it is about more than just teaching students how to sign their own name.



He says research shows that cursive writing is a critical life skill in helping young people to express themselves and to think more critically.



Ontario's new language curriculum, set to be in place for the new school year, introduces a host of changes, including a renewed focus on phonics.



The curriculum reintroduces cursive writing as an expectation starting in Grade 3.



It's welcome news for language education experts, who say handwriting and cursive writing help students to think more about the words they're using and reinforces overall literacy.