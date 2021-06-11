Customers reminded to be patient as outdoor dining and non-essential stores reopen

Anyone eager to do some shopping or hit up a patio this weekend may need to practice some patience.

Some shoppers in Niagara were waiting outside stores this morning, eagerly awaiting the reopening.

As Ontario enters the first stage of the reopening plan, non-essential stores that had been closed to in-person shopping are able to welcome back customers for the first time, but they are still restricted to capacity limits of 15 percent.

Meanwhile restaurant owners are also reminding patrons that service may be a little slower than it was pre-pandemic as servers juggle not only crowds of people excited to return to their favourite places, but also COVID-19 safety protocols to keep staff and customers safe.

The limit for outdoor dining is four people per table, with exceptions for larger households.

In Niagara, there is also the added restrictions of Section 22, limiting in-person dining to only members of the same household or essential social contacts or people providing other necessary services.