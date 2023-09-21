Cyberattack impacts some Air Canada workers

Air Canada is reporting a cyber attack impacting some of its workers.

Officials say an unauthorized group briefly obtained limited access to an internal Air Canada system which stored limited personal information of some employees and certain records.

"We can confirm that our flight operations systems and customer facing systems were not affected."

No customer information was accessed.

They say they have contacted the people impacted, as well as police.

"We can also confirm all our systems are fully operational. We have since implemented further enhancements to our security measures, including with the help of leading global cyber security experts, to prevent such incidents in the future as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the security of the data we hold."