Cybersecurity agencies investigating recent attack against Global Affairs Canada

The federal government says the country's cybersecurity agencies are investigating a recent attack against Global Affairs Canada.



The government is not saying who it suspects was behind the Jan. 19 attack, which has left some diplomats without access to some online services almost a week later.



The attack came one day before the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security urged companies to bolster protections against the potential for Russian-backed attacks.



Moscow is currently in a military standoff with Canada and its NATO allies over Russia's military build up on the border with Ukraine, which was also the target of a massive cyberattack on Jan. 16.



Ukrainian officials have blamed Russia for the attack, which Moscow has denied.



The Russia-Ukraine standoff is high on the agenda as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet hold a three-day retreat that ends Wednesday.