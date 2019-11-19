Cyclist starts 560 km journey in support of Pathstone Mental Health

The weather seemed to be cooperating as a cyclist left Ottawa at the stroke of midnight, bound for The Garden City to raise awareness for mental health.

Justin Turgeon is en route to St. Catharines as part of his 'Ride Over Matter' campaign in support of Pathstone Mental Health.

Organizers are hoping for a big crowd to welcome him to the Branscombe Mental Health Centre at 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon as he completes his 560 km journey.

The 36 year old trainer lost a cousin to mental health and addictions struggles.

A fundraising page has been set up on Pathstone's website.

