Cyclists will ride from Grimsby to Lincoln tonight to honour 51 yr old killed on Sunday

Cyclists in West Niagara are paying tribute to a 51 yr old Grimsby man who was killed while riding his bike in Lincoln on Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

A group of cyclists is organizing the ride tonight from Casablanca Inn in Grimsby to the crash site in Lincoln on the North Service Road near Dillon's Distillery at Tufford Road.

The event called the 'Memorial Ride for Grimsby Cyclist' will leave the hotel in Grimsby-on-the-Lake at 6 p.m. tonight and travel across the town into Lincoln where the man was killed.

The cyclist was struck by a vehicle on the North Service Rd. between Sann Rd. North and Tufford Rd. North on Sunday morning.

The vehicle fled the scene and police launched a hunt for the driver.

37-year-old Brent Armitage of Oshawa turned himself in, and is facing a charge of fail to stop causing death.

The victims name has not been released by police at the request of his family.