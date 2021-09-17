Dad in St. Catharines custody dispute over two daughters arrested near Newfoundland, girls are safe

A St. Catharines father has been arrested near Newfoundland following a custody dispute over his daughters.

46 yr old Clayton Misener was arrested this week on the islands of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon after taking his two 12 yr old daughters violating a court order.

Misener is charged with abduction, and disobeying a court order.

He remains in custody on the Islands of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon until the NRPS take over custody.

His daughter's Paige and Alexandra Misener have been located and are safe.

Misener, who started a website after he left the province detailing his side of the custody dispute, has been wanted by the NRP since August.