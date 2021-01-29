iHeartRadio
Daily Grand jackpot winning ticket sold in Niagara

CKTB - NEWS - Money

There could be a big Daily Grand jackpot winner in Niagara.

OLG officials say a ticket worth $1,000 a day for life was sold within the region.

The ticket was sold for the January 28th draw.

