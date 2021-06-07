Dalhousie Yacht Club to review policies after Confederate flag spotted in neighbouring marina
The Dalhousie Yacht Club is going to review its policies after people visiting the Port Dalhousie Piers raised concerns with a ship flying the Confederate flag.
The ship, the Gypsy Lee, was docked at a neighbouring marina and the owners are not members of the local club.
Dalhousie Yacht Club representatives say they are pleased the racist flag was taken down.
In a social media post they say "The DYC are committed to providing an environment in which all individuals are treated with respect, and, even though this incident did not occur at the DYC, it's prompting us to review our policies."
The flag was on display as many residents strolled along the piers for the first time in years after the official reopening last week.
While some organizations claim the flag stemming from the American Civil War is a symbol of Southern heritage, it serves as a stark reminder of slavery and white supremacy and has become popular amongst white supremacist groups outside the US, including in Canada.
@dave_poirier @WSendzik 2/2— Dalhousie Yacht Club (@DalhousieYC) June 7, 2021
The DYC is committed to providing an environment in which all individuals are treated with respect, and, even though this incident did not occur at the DYC, it’s prompting us to review our policies.
-
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 7Our infection case numbers are better now than they were in March. What will reopening look like? Are teens getting vaccinated? Are we seeing hesitation getting their second shot? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Today is Better" Operation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaignOperation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaign provides hope to Canadians struggling with their mental health. The Today is Better campaign consists of 11 videos (six English and five French) featuring the personal stories of people who have experienced suicidal thoughts and sought help. Tim talks to Paul Yu with Crisis Services.