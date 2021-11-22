iHeartRadio
Dallas Smith to play Meridian Centre

Award winning country music star Dallas Smith is set to visit Niagara.

Smith brings his 'Some things never change' tour to the Meridian Centre on June 22, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/dallas-smith-some-things-never-change-st-catharines-ontario-06-22-2022/event/10005B73C579273C

