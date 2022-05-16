Damage estimated at $215,000 after fire at Harvey's in Niagara Falls
Damage is estimated at $215,000 after a fire at a fast food restaurant in Niagara Falls.
Fire crews were called to Harvey's on Montrose Road at 4:30 this morning after smoke could be seen coming from the building.
Firefighters forced their way into the building and made 'an aggressive interior fire attack'.
The fire was extinguished quickly and no one was hurt.
The investigation into the cause continues.
